Nuisance protest | THE DAILY HERALD

Aruban residents placed these signs along the route between the rock formation at Ayo and National Park Arikok. They say off-road vehicles rented to visitors that often frequent the area are damaging to nature and a nuisance in terms of dust and noise. Hotel association AHATA warns that this type of action can make guests feel unwelcome, but it also agrees something must be done through regulation and enforcement. Two letters were sent to government last year containing 22 suggested safety and environmental protection rules for operators of tours with all-terrain- and utility-task vehicles (ATVs and UTVs). It regards a maximum number per tour, guides both in front and behind the group, restricted locations etc.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/nuisance-protest