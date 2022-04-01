Numberplates not anti-rust, to be replaced by stickers today | THE DAILY HERALD

The 2022 licence plate



PHILIPSBURG–It turns out that a factory error occurred in the production of St. Maarten’s new licence plates, which were mistakenly not treated against rust. Because of this they will corrode within a few months and start falling off cars, so an urgent decision was taken to replace them with stickers effective Friday, April 1.

Motorists who already picked up their plates are asked to bring these back to the former Census Office on W.J.A. Nisbeth Road (the Pondfill) this morning and exchange them for stickers that had already been ordered as part of a pilot for government vehicles. They were supposed to be introduced for the general public in 2024 as reported by Finance Minister Ardwell Irion in Wednesday’s paper, but this has now been pushed up to the current year, confirmed Receiver’s Office employee Liceana Numberto.

The official apologised for any inconvenience and said agreements regarding compensation were already reached with the responsible production company in China. She urged people to make this switch before the usual police controls on road tax payments begin next week as announced.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/numberplates-not-anti-rust-to-be-replaced-by-stickers-today