Nurses file complaints after masks and gloves stolen in car break-ins | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–Two nurses working for independent clinics had their cars broken into and masks, gloves, and valuables stolen early on Thursday morning, Vice-Prosecutor Yves Paillard confirmed.

The break-ins took place outside their homes in Lowtown and Concordia. One car from Clinique Choisy in Lowtown had its rear glass window smashed and a box of 20 masks and a box of gloves stolen from the interior.

The other car parked in Concordia during a patient visit had its left rear window smashed and a bag with two credit cards in it and a box of 10 masks stolen.

The Gendarmerie is investigating these two incidents.

Elsewhere on Thursday afternoon, a Gendarmerie control at the former tourism office roundabout in Marigot resulted in the seizure of six scooters, and seven young persons were detained for driving without licences, insurance or plates. The controls, observed by Paillard and Préfète Déléguée Sylvie Feucher, also checked that motorists and pedestrians were in possession of the waiver documents to move on the French side.

Paillard said practically-empty roads do not give freedom for joy-riding and reckless behaviour on scooters and motorbikes.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/nurses-file-complaints-after-masks-and-gloves-stolen-in-car-break-ins