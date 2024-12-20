Nurses We Care Foundation hosts healthcare heroes at annual brunch | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: SMMC Medical Director Dr Felix Holiday and President of the Nurses We Care Foundation Stacy-Ann Violenes.

PHILIPSBURG–The Nurses We Care Foundation hosted its annual Healthcare Workers Brunch at the Hilton Vacation Club on December 7.

From left: SMMC Manager Patient Care Nurse Antonio Pantophlet and President of the Nurses We Care Foundation Stacy-Ann Violenes.

The event brought together healthcare professionals to honour their tireless efforts and dedication to improving patient care in the community.

A highlight of the event was the presentation of appreciation awards to two distinguished healthcare leaders: Nurse Antonio Pantophlet, Head of Patient Care at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), and Dr. Felix Holiday, Medical Director of SMMC. The awards were presented by the president of the Nurses We Care Foundation Stacy-Ann Violenes in recognition of their outstanding contributions and unwavering commitment to the healthcare sector.

Both Nurse Pantophlet and Dr. Holiday have played pivotal roles in enhancing patient care and advancing medical services on the island, the president said in a press release. “Their leadership, compassion, and hard work were celebrated as examples of excellence within the healthcare community. The atmosphere at the brunch was one of gratitude and celebration, with healthcare workers enjoying an opportunity to connect, reflect, and receive well-deserved recognition for their service. The Nurses We Care Foundation continues to champion healthcare professionals, ensuring their dedication does not go unnoticed,” stated Violenes in a press release.

This year’s event not only highlighted the sacrifices and accomplishments of those honoured, but also underscored the importance of supporting those who care for others.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/nurses-we-care-foundation-hosts-healthcare-heroes-at-annual-brunch