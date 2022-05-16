Nurses Week celebrated for 5 consecutive days in Statia | THE DAILY HERALD

Nurses after the church service at Bethel Methodist Church.



ST. EUSTATIUS–Nurses Week was celebrated in St. Eustatius over the past week. The week started off on Sunday, May 8, with a service at Bethel Methodist Church during which the nurses were presented with flowers.

A Karaoke Night with good-time music was held in honour of the nurses at Ocean View Terrace restaurant on Wednesday May 11.

One day later, on Nurses Day, Thursday, May 12, tribute was paid to nurses locally and internationally at Queen Beatrix Medical Centre (QBMC). St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation (SEHCF) Director Gerard Berkel was present during the ceremony. SEHCF manages QBMC.

QBMC head nurse Delicia Godet focused on the theme of this year’s Nurses Day “Nurses: A Voice to Lead – Invest in Nursing and Respect Rights to Secure Global Health”, as per World Health Organization (WHO)

She said that nurses can use their voice by giving input when policies, plans and surveys within their organisation are being made to develop and to improve health care.

The healthcare system cannot be effective without nurses’ input, Godet said. “Sometimes, you as nurses are not always being heard, but today [Thursday – Ed.] I would like for our doctors, managers and directors to start focusing more on listening to the voices of our nurses.”

Nurses are always with their patients and observe what no one else can see, feel or hear, Godet said. “There are times that situations may become difficult and you feel discouraged as a nurse, but nevertheless, continue to be a voice, continue to use your voice in a positive manner, because you are essential.”

Worldwide there is a shortage of nurses and midwives. Therefore, Godet encouraged all nurses to continue to study, to excel in their field in nursing and to upgrade themselves and not stay at their current nursing level.

“Continue to do the awesome job you are doing. Thank you for your hard work and dedication and have a happy and blessed Nurses Day 2022,” Godet said.

St. Eustatius Auxiliary Home’s head nurse Donna Kalmera admonished nurses to take care of themselves, “because a happy nurse translates to better care for everyone overall,” she said.

The week was closed off Thursday evening with dinner at Old Gin House for QBMC nurses, while the Auxiliary Home nurses dined at Ocean View Terrace restaurant.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/nurses-week-celebrated-for-5-consecutive-days-in-statia