NV GEBE ‘initiates measures’ to combat power supply disruptions | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Utilities company GEBE has initiated measures to address the immediate power supply disruptions.

The measures include accelerated maintenance, optimising existing resources and securing additional temporary power generation capacity, the Council of Ministers (COM) said in a press statement on Thursday evening.

COM said the measures are expected to decrease the frequency and duration of power outages, ensuring a more reliable electricity supply in the short term. In the medium term, GEBE is “committed” to enhancing the power grid’s resilience and reliability. This includes implementing enhanced systems and upgrading outdated equipment to improve operational efficiency.

Representatives of the COM and GEBE during their meeting.GEBE will implement these initiatives to build a stronger and more reliable energy infrastructure that can effectively meet the community’s increasing needs, according to a press release.

“Looking towards the future, NV GEBE intends to transition towards renewable energy sources. The company is exploring investments in solar and other renewable energy projects to diversify the energy mix and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. This long-term vision aligns with the government’s global sustainability goals,” the release said.

The Council of Ministers met with GEBE representatives on Thursday to address the ongoing load-shedding issues affecting the community. The meeting centred on gaining insight into the current challenges and discussing GEBE’s near-term and strategic solutions to ensure a dependable and sustainable energy supply for all residents and businesses.

The operational status of GEBE's power generation plant was reviewed during the meeting. The company provided insight into the underlying causes of the load-shedding, citing technical challenges and infrastructure obstacles.

Both parties acknowledged the impact on the community and emphasised the urgent need to address these issues promptly. GEBE has outlined its strategy, including short-, medium- and long-term solutions to mitigate the current load-shedding and pave the way for a sustainable energy future.

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina expressed the government’s support for NV GEBE’s approach to address the current challenges and ensure a sustainable energy future for St. Maarten.

GEBE Temporary Manager Troy Washington reiterated his commitment to the community. He acknowledges and understands the inconvenience and challenges caused by load-shedding. The supervisory board and management are focused on delivering reliable, safe and sustainable energy to all residents and businesses in St Maarten, according to the release.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/nv-gebe-initiates-measures-to-combat-power-supply-disruptions