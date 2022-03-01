NV GEBE intensifying street light maintenance | THE DAILY HERALD

GEBE is intensifying its maintenance of street lights.

PHILIPSBURG–Utilities company GEBE is working with the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI to conduct “intense repairs” and refurbishing to the street light network throughout the country.

The country’s street light network, while managed by GEBE, is owned by the government of St. Maarten and falls under the direct responsibility of the Ministry of VROMI. In February 2021, GEBE’s management and VROMI Minister Egbert Doran signed an updated and renewed Street light Management Agreement for a period of four years.

The four-year agreement requires GEBE as concession holder, to install and maintain the street light network and to carry out all necessary works involved in accomplishing the intention of the street light agreement. The works range from changing fixtures, replacing damaged cables and defective parts, trench work and expansion of the network.

GEBE’s Distribution Department is the custodian of the agreement and is tasked with ensuring the optimal functioning of the street light network on behalf of management. GEBE recently carried out a complete assessment of the network and as a result a short-term plan was put together to tackle the deficiencies revealed in the assessment. Stock, along with special equipment and SMART devices have been ordered to allow GEBE to further optimally manage and oversee the system remotely, as well as on the spot.

Visual inspections and “change out” of sensors, fuses and bulbs, where necessary, were carried out last week, GEBE said in a press release. The company’s electrical technicians could be seen in all the various districts executing systematic inspection of the street lighting. The change out of defective parts in the street lighting network was also carried out in all neighbourhoods and primary roads at the same time of the inspection, and was completed according to our four-day schedule. The material should arrive soon as it relates to trench work, cabling, change out of fixtures, arms, and poles, where maintenance is required. GEBE will then execute the repairs immediately.

GEBE said it understands that residents are eager to have the street lights of the various primary roads and neighbourhoods functioning and management is, therefore, assuring residents that the matter has its fullest attention. Interim Director Merrill Temmer said: “The safety of residents and visitors is paramount, and having adequate lighting throughout the areas is of great necessity.” Temmer added that GEBE will continue to upgrade the street lighting infrastructure and thereby the consistency of the network. GEBE will be keeping the public abreast by communicating the maintenance schedule and urges the public’s cooperation and understanding as it executes a systematic inspection and maintenance of the street lights.

