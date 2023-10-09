NV GEBE load shedding due to  technical issues at Power Plant | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Utilities company GEBE is currently load shedding due to technical issues at its power plant.

"As a result, we have been forced to implement load shedding in certain areas. We understand that this may cause inconvenience, and we sincerely apologize for the disruption this may cause in your daily routines," GEBE said in a notice issued just before 3pm."

"During this period, affected areas Belvedere, Dutch Quarter, Oyster Pond, parts of Cole Bay, parts of Pelican and parts of Airport Road, will experience power outages for approximately one hour at a time. We are working diligently to resolve the problem and restore a stable power supply as soon as possible. Our technicians are currently on-site, conducting repairs and maintenance to rectify the situation swiftly."

"We appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate through this challenging situation. Our primary goal is to deliver a reliable power supply to our community, and we assure you that every effort is being made to resume normal operations at the earliest."

