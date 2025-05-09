ODM coordinator urges readiness ahead of active Hurricane Season | THE DAILY HERALD

Graphic courtesy U.S. National Hurricane Center website.

PHILIPSBURG–With the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season set to begin on June 1st, and run through November 30th, the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) is urging residents and businesses to begin their preparations now, rather than waiting until the last minute.

The ODM, operating under the Ministry of General Affairs and led by Fire Chief and Disaster Coordinator Clive Richardson, is emphasising the importance of early preparedness as forecasters predict an active hurricane season this year.

“Now is the time to get ready,” Richardson said. “We’re asking everyone – homeowners, renters, and businesses alike – to make use of the time available and ensure they have the necessary plans and supplies in place.”

The 2025 list of storm names includes: Andrea, Barry, Chantal, Dexter, Erin, Fernand, Gabrielle, Humberto, Imelda, Jerry, Karen, Lorenzo, Melissa, Nestor, Olga, Pablo, Rebekah, Sebastien, Tanya, Van, and Wendy.

Residents are strongly encouraged to familiarise themselves with hurricane hazards and safety protocols. A wealth of resources, including the Hurricane Season Readiness Guide and Hurricane Tracking Chart, are available for download on the Government’s official website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane.

To stay informed before, during, and after a storm, the public is advised to tune in to Government Radio Station SXMGOV 107.9 FM. National updates, including emergency instructions and addresses by the Prime Minister and Emergency Operations Center (EOC), can also be found on the Government’s Facebook page: @SXMGOV.

For accurate and official weather updates, visit the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten at www.meteosxm.com or follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/sxmweather.

“Remember, it only takes one major storm to significantly impact our island,” Richardson added. “Stay informed, stay alert, and be prepared.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/odm-coordinator-urges-readiness-ahead-of-active-hurricane-season