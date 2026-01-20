Office door damaged in attempted break-in at Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Primary School | THE DAILY HERALD

DUTCH QUARTER–The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Primary School in Dutch Quarter was targeted in an attempted break-in over the weekend, with visible damage to an office door, bringing attention to weekend and after-hours security at the school.

When a worker arrived, panels from the main office door were found to have been removed. The burglar was unable to gain access to the office because a metal door behind the damaged door prevented entry.

The school was also broken into late last year, during which a staff member’s computer, located in the main office, was stolen, among other items. In that incident, a young suspect was reportedly caught by police and released shortly after, raising concerns about whether this will deter future incidents. The stolen items were never recovered.

“The Daily Herald” understands that concerns have been expressed about the repeated break-ins at the school and the need for improved security measures during periods when the school is unoccupied to prevent a recurrence. Security is on campus during school hours.

In addition, the school’s camera surveillance system is reportedly hampered due to poor internet connectivity. On Tuesday, the internet at the school was down, which not only affected surveillance but also hindered the school’s ability to properly carry out some of its duties that require internet use.

