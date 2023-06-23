Ohndhae’s campaign launch DQ Community Center Sat. | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: MP William Marlin and NA candidate Cloyd Ohndhae Marlin.



DUTCH QUARTER–National Alliance (NA) candidate Cloyd Ohndhae Marlin will be officially launching his campaign with a community celebration at Dutch Quarter (DQ) Community Center on Saturday, June 24, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.

His father, former Prime Minister and sitting Member of Parliament (MP) William Marlin will be present.

Ohndhae’s campaign slogan, dubbed “It Is Time St. Maarten”, highlights that it is indeed time for the community to come together and celebrate this historic event, as Marlin senior passes the political baton on to his son, it was stated in a press release.

The event is being held with support from the C4-P (Cloyd for Parliament) Campaign Committee. The community celebration will include live entertainment, a children’s play area, complimentary refreshments and presentations by political, community and business leaders.

Additional parking will be available at De Weever Estate with shuttle buses available to transport guests to and from Dutch Quarter Community Center.

“It is time! My son Ohndhae has followed in my footsteps to pursue a political career to serve the people of St. Maarten. He has been a major driving force behind my extensive political career and years of service. Therefore, I am confident that his knowledge, experience, service, passion and dedication will be of tremendous benefit to the people of St. Maarten. The momentum to build a lasting legacy for our community will continue,” MP Marlin was quoted as saying in the release.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ohndhae-s-campaign-launch-dq-community-center-sat