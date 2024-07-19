Olivier Arindell / Sabine Gousse shooting | THE DAILY HERALD

A screenshot of camera footage of the crime scene: After both cars arrive together Sabine Gousse can be seen in a white shirt after exiting the car on the left and approaching the driver of the car on the right.

Seconds later she walks back and gets back in the car. So does the driver of the other car. But the man then gets back out again and starts shooting and runs after the car driven by Olivier Arrindell.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/olivier-arindell-sabine-gousse-shooting