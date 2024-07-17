Olivier Arrindell, shot in Maho wife reportedly shot dead | THE DAILY HERALD

Screenshot from the video circulating online.





PHILIPSBURG–Controversial politician and Oualichi Movement for Change (OMC) leader Olivier Arrindell was shot in Maho on Wednesday night, reliable sources have told “The Daily Herald”.

A video circulating on social media shows Arrindell with a blood-stained shirt. He is yelling repeatedly on the video that he was shot.

Reports indicate that Arrindell’s wife Sabine may have been shot and killed but “The Daily Herald” has not been able to confirm this.

Police have yet to disclose information about the shooting.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/olivier-arrindell-shot-in-maho-wife-reportedly-shot-dead