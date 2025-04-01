Olivier Hamlet enters the wine business with personalised brand | THE DAILY HERALD

Olivier Hamlet displays the Rosé wines with personalised labels in the SOS Radio studio. (Robert Luckock photo)

MARIGOT–Olivier Hamlet, SOS 95.9FM Radio broadcaster and owner of Naellia’s Catering Services, has embarked on a wine venture with a company in France to produce two popular Rosé wines, personalising them with his own branding and naming the wine after his six-year-old daughter, Naellia.

The project has been a year in the making. The wines are labelled “Naellia’s by Olivier Hamlet”, a Côtes de Provence Rosé 2024 blend and a Vin de France Rose 2024 made from 100% Grenache grape.

When samples of the two wines arrived last Tuesday, Hamlet offered a free tasting for the public on Friday, March 28, at the SOS studio before giving a presentation on the radio.

“I was looking to create something different. Although I have my catering service business I find the food industry is really saturated,” he explained. “I found out about this wine company in France, The Wine Factory in Bordeaux, that produces the wine, the bottle and customises labels.

“Everything I read about them showed they had a good track record. We had several communications back and forth and everything went well and they were willing to work with me. Three weeks later I approved the sample of the bottle and label they sent me, and here we are today.

“Yes there is a lot of wine on the island already, but nothing that has the influence of a Saint-Martiner attached to it. People will be able to relate to it. Unless I stand to be corrected, I am the first Saint-Martiner to do this. Naellia is my daughter and having my name behind hers, it’s a great combination. And this is something that is going to secure her future.”

Hamlet expects the first shipment; 7,400 bottles of each Rosé will arrive in May. He acknowledged working on this project has taken a lot out of him and a lot of sacrifices were made to get to this point.

Asked how he is financing the project he said for now it is coming out of his own pocket. The intention is to have the wines available in the main supermarkets, hotels, restaurants and for private events.

As for marketing and promoting, that is in the strategy stage in conjunction with his marketing team. The price of the wine has not been disclosed yet but when that is decided people will be able to pre-order as well.

“I’m excited about it. It's not only a business venture, but a group of Saint-Martiners working together to give back to the community,” Hamlet said.

Olivier Hamlet also has a radio programme, the DJ NET Show, which airs on SOS Radio from 1:00pm to 5:00pm Monday to Friday.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/olivier-hamlet-enters-the-wine-business-with-personalised-brand