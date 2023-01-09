Ollongren cancels trip due to issue with plane | THE DAILY HERALD

The aircraft in question.

THE HAGUE–Dutch Minister of Defence Kajsa Ollongren has cancelled her working visit to the Caribbean part of the Kingdom due to some technical issues with the aircraft she was to use.

It concerns a 35-year-old Gulfstream of the air force that experienced problems before. In 2019, Ollongren’s predecessor Bijleveld was stranded on her way to the Caribbean in the Azores.

A decision had already been made to replace the plane with a more modern used one.

Ollongren would make a tour of Curaçao, Aruba, St. Maarten and Saba in three days. It is not known when the trip will now take place.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ollongren-cancels-trip-due-to-issue-with-plane