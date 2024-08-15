OM asks court to approve prosecution of MP Akeem Arrindell in vote-buying case | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Prosecutor’s Office OM has formally requested permission from the Joint Court of Justice to prosecute Member of Parliament (MP) Akeem Arrindell in the so-called “Aconitum” case.

The court’s approval is required under Article 123 of the St. Maarten Constitution, which mandates approval from a judge before an MP can be prosecuted.

The Prosecutor’s Office believes there is compelling evidence linking Arrindell to vote-buying activities, a crime which undermines the democratic process and threatens the fairness of elections.

Arrindell, an MP for United People’s (UP) party, was arrested on August 1 on suspicion of participating in a criminal organisation designed to buy votes for his benefit.

After being questioned, Arrindell was released from custody while the investigation continued.

Three other people were also arrested in connection with the case on July 31, and authorities had searched Arrindell’s office in the parliament building in Philipsburg.

This investigation is being led by the National Detectives, operating under the OM’s authority.

The Prosecutor’s Office says it is now awaiting the court’s decision if it can proceed with its case. If approved, the Prosecutor’s Office says it will “promptly go forward with subpoenaing the MP”.

