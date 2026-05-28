Ombudsman attends IOI board meeting in Curaçao | THE DAILY HERALD

Attendees at the board meeting.

PHILIPSBURG–The International Ombudsman Institute (IOI) held its annual Board of Directors meeting in Willemstad, Curaçao from May 10 to 14, marking the first time the IOI Board of Directors meeting has been held in Curaçao.

The Ombudsman of St. Maarten, Gwendolien Mossel, was among the attendees at this historic gathering.

The selection of Willemstad as the host for the gathering is a proud milestone for Curaçao and a reflection of the growing prominence and active engagement of the Caribbean Ombudsman community within the broader international Ombudsman movement. The Ombudsman of Curaçao, Keursly Concincion, played a central role in making this event possible. Concincion currently serves as the Regional President for the Caribbean and Latin American Region of the IOI.

The Ombudsman of Aruba, Jurima Bryson, was also in attendance at the board meeting. She is among the newly appointed directors for the Caribbean and Latin American Region of the IOI. Her presence further underscores the strong and growing representation of the Caribbean within the international Ombudsman community.

Among the notable outcomes of the board meeting was also the approval of the Guide to the Ethical Principles of Ombudspersons and their Staff, developed by the IOI. This guide provides an overview of the core ethical principles that underpin the work of ombudsman institutions worldwide, serving as an authoritative reference for ombudspersons and their staff in the conduct of their duties. The guidelines are designed to complement existing constitutional codes, reinforcing the integrity, independence, and impartiality that are the hallmarks of effective ombudsman practice.

In a further significant development, the IOI Board of Directors approved a project proposal submitted by the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) for a training programme on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), to be held in November. The training programme aims to strengthen participants’ understanding of the SDGs within the context of ombudsman mandates, while equipping them with practical tools to support the implementation and monitoring of the goals.

The programme will place particular emphasis on SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-Being), SDG 4 (Quality Education), SDG 5 (Gender Equality), SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities), and SDG 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions), goals that are closely aligned with the core functions and responsibilities of ombudsman offices.

This initiative underscores the IOI’s commitment to empowering ombudsman institutions as active contributors to the global sustainable development agenda.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ombudsman-attends-ioi-board-meeting-in-curacao