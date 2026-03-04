Ombudsman launches systemic probe into SZV’s administrative practices | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Ombudsman has launched a systemic investigation into the administrative practices of Social and Health Insurance SZV following a complaint involving the suspension of medical treatment abroad, the forced repatriation of an insured person, and the imposition of financial consequences, without a formal written administrative decision.

The Ombudsman said in a press release on Wednesday that the investigation has been elevated to the functionally responsible government body, the Minister of VSA, after what the Ombudsman described as a lack of cooperation from SZV regarding queries about the case and its laws and policies.

The probe stems from a complaint by an insured person who had been referred abroad for medical treatment. The treatment was reportedly suspended, and the patient repatriated before the completion of scheduled procedures.

SZV indicated the measure was based on an alleged violation of its Regulation on the Duties, Rights, and Responsibilities of the Insured during Medical Referral Abroad (RDIRA). However, despite repeated requests, no formal written decision outlining the factual basis, legal grounds, or available legal remedies was issued.

Following the complaint lodged with the Bureau Ombudsman in December 2025, the Ombudsman formally requested information from SZV, including clarification of the legal basis for its actions and access to the alleged evidence used to justify the measures. Since then, SZV’s responses have been characterised by significant inconsistencies and procedural barriers.

The Ombudsman noted that under Article 3 of the Landsverordening administratieve rechtspraak (LAR), measures such as suspending medical treatment, repatriating an insured person, or imposing financial obligations constitute administrative decisions that must be issued in writing. The office warned that allowing public bodies to impose measures with legal and financial consequences, without formal written decisions undermines fundamental principles of good governance and citizens’ right to seek judicial review.

Although the investigation originates from an individual complaint, the Ombudsman said the issues raised may indicate broader structural concerns in the administrative practices applied in cases involving medical referrals abroad.

Persons who have experienced similar issues with SZV regarding medical treatment abroad, repatriation, or unresolved administrative decisions are encouraged to contact the Bureau Ombudsman at E.C. Richardson Street 13, by telephone at 542-1243, or via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

document.getElementById(‘cloak2b19b3ad2014b820f9af7902e016ac48’).innerHTML = ”;

var prefix = ‘ma’ + ‘il’ + ‘to’;

var path = ‘hr’ + ‘ef’ + ‘=’;

var addy2b19b3ad2014b820f9af7902e016ac48 = ‘info’ + ‘@’;

addy2b19b3ad2014b820f9af7902e016ac48 = addy2b19b3ad2014b820f9af7902e016ac48 + ‘ombudsman’ + ‘.’ + ‘sx’;

var addy_text2b19b3ad2014b820f9af7902e016ac48 = ‘info’ + ‘@’ + ‘ombudsman’ + ‘.’ + ‘sx’;document.getElementById(‘cloak2b19b3ad2014b820f9af7902e016ac48’).innerHTML += ‘‘+addy_text2b19b3ad2014b820f9af7902e016ac48+”;

.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ombudsman-launches-systemic-probe-into-szv-s-administrative-practices-2