Ombudsman seeks to strengthen institution with law amendments | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Prime Minister Dr Luc Mercelina , Ombudsman Gwendolien Mossel and Ombudsman Secretary General Randolf Duggins.

~ Children’s Ombudsman proposed ~

PHILIPSBURG–Ombudsman Gwendolien Mossel has submitted proposed amendments to the national ordinance governing the Ombudsman institution to the Department of Legal Affairs and Legislation JZ and W for review.

The submission was made through Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina for legal and legislative review. The Ombudsman said in a press release that the proposed amendments aim to enhance the functioning of the Ombudsman institution, with a major highlight being the introduction of a Children’s Ombudsman.

The Ombudsman said this initiative is in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, reinforcing St. Maarten’s commitment to protecting the rights and interests of children. “It is important to note that St. Maarten is currently the only country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands lacking legislative provisions for a Children’s Ombudsman.

In addition to the introduction of the Children’s Ombudsman, the amendments seek to expand the Ombudsman’s role to include investigations into complaints from government-owned entities such as GEBE, TelEm, Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), and Sint Maarten Harbor Holding Company. This expansion is crucial to ensure accountability and address the concerns of citizens regarding these vital services,” it was stated in the release.

The proposed amendments also include various procedural enhancements aimed at improving the effectiveness and efficiency of the investigations carried out by the Ombudsman’s Office.

Ombudsman Mossel emphasizes the importance of these amendments in strengthening the institution and ensuring that it can effectively serve the public interest.

The Ombudsman’s Office said it looks forward to the positive outcomes of the legal review process, which will ultimately contribute to a more just and equitable society in St. Maarten.

