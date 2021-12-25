Omicron variant found in Curaçao | THE DAILY HERALD

WILLEMSTAD–The omicron variant of COVID-19 has officially been detected in Curaçao. Epidemiologist Izzy Gerstenbluth announced this during a press conference.

The arrival of the virus mutant comes as no surprise. “Samples were sent to Aruba, and it has been determined that the variant is on our island,” explained Gerstenbluth.

Samples will also be sent to the Netherlands for further investigation. “But the evidence is abundantly clear,” the medical expert added

The new cases are currently mainly among young people ages 18 to 33.

Gerstenbluth contradicted reports that the omicron variant is less dangerous. The reproduction number shows that each person infects two others on average.

“Youngsters may not get that sick, but they do visit friends, family and grandparents during the holidays. The elderly and people with a chronic illness are a large risk group in Curaçao.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/omicron-variant-found-in-curacao