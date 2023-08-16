On average, two violent robberies per week occur on St. Maarten | THE DAILY HERALD

The areas most targeted by robbers were Dutch Quarter, Lowlands, and Middle Region.





PHILIPSBURG–A total of 49 cases of robbery with violence, targeting both individuals and businesses, were reported to law enforcement from January 1 to June 30, 2023. These incidents have caused concern within the community, St. Maarten Police Force KPSM said.

In the first half of the year 2023, KPSM has diligently investigated and addressed a significant number of armed robberies that have taken place across the island. The robberies that took place on businesses were classified into several categories, which include robberies on supermarkets, restaurants, and jewellery stores.

KPSM recognised the distress and uncertainty these criminal acts can generate and is pleased to report that several suspects have been apprehended during this period in connection with their involvement in a number of these robberies.

The areas that were mostly targeted by robbers were Dutch Quarter, Lowlands and Middle Region. Police have been actively patrolling and increasing their presence in these regions to deter criminal activities and provide a sense of security to the residents and businesses.

KPSM urges individuals and businesses to prioritise their safety and security. It strongly recommends implementing necessary safety policies to protect both personal and commercial interests. “We understand that maintaining security is a collective effort, and working together ensures a safer environment for all,” KPSM said.

In recent weeks, during the months of July and August, a concerning trend has emerged involving individuals who are leaving local gentlemen’s clubs at night. There have been instances where patrons have been accosted and robbed of their belongings after exiting these establishments.

KPSM requests that all individuals frequenting these establishments exercise vigilance when leaving. “Remaining aware of your surroundings can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to such incidents,” police said.

The cooperation and support of the community in reporting any suspicious activities and providing information that aids in KPSM’s ongoing efforts to combat crime are highly appreciated. “By working together, we can create a safer and more secure environment for everyone on the island,” police management concluded.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/on-average-two-violent-robberies-per-week-occur-on-st-maarten