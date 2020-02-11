On location | THE DAILY HERALD

A police mobile container has been moved to the premises of Port St. Maarten and will be operational soon, said police on Monday afternoon.

The unit will be used by personnel of the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM; Customs; Immigration; and the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (TEATT). “The Daily Herald” understands that this move will be to improve security and safety at the port.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/on-location