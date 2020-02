Members of the St. Maarten Senior Citizens Recreational Foundation were treated to a pre-Valentine’s Day luncheon at Nowhere Special in Simpson Bay.

The lunch was supported by St. Maarten Development Fund. The seniors and the foundation thank the fund for the treat. The foundation is open to all seniors who want to socialise and stay active. Seniors meet at the Hope Estate Recreational Centre.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/on-the-fund