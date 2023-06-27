Oncologist to speak on ‘Coping with Cancer’ | THE DAILY HERALD

Still Beautiful Foundation board members, with Shirley Serbony (centre) and Shelly Alphonso of Positive Foundation.

PHILIPSBURG–Oncologist and Professor of Clinical Medicine at American University of the Caribbean (AUC) School of Medicine, Dr. Naira Chobanyan will be guest speaker at the second Breast Cancer Support Group meeting, which will be held at Samenwerkende Fondsen Cariben/Resources for Community Resilience/Foresee Foundation (SFC/R4CR/4C Foundation) at A.Th. Illidge Road #60 at 7:00pm on Thursday, June 29.

The topic is “Coping with Cancer”. Still Beautiful Foundation collaborating with Positive Foundation and Elektralyets Foundation launched the breast cancer support group meeting for breast cancer patients and their support network on May 25.

The event was facilitated by life coach Shirley Serbony, who helped guide the conversation of more than 25 participants, allowing each participant the freedom to express and share their experiences and insights. At the end of the two-hour session, the participants and organisers agreed that the support group would meet monthly and would be open to all persons and their support network who have been affected by breast cancer.

Still Beautiful Foundation, a breast cancer survivor advocacy organisation with motto “Still beautiful, before, during and after”, has provided one-on-one support and counselling from its inception, to individuals affected by breast cancer. The collaboration with Positive and Elektralyets Foundations, breast cancer awareness advocates, is intended to bring persons with breast cancer experiences together in a safe space to share their stories and experiences, to help provide emotional support, peer learning, a reduction in isolation and an improved quality of life to breast cancer warriors, survivors and their support network.

Breast cancer support groups can provide a range of benefits for those who are affected by this disease, including:

* Emotional support: Support groups provide an environment where individuals can share their fears, anxieties and concerns without fear of judgment or criticism. They help individuals cope with their emotions in a supportive and non-threatening setting.

* Learning from others: Patients can learn from others who have gone through the same experience. It also provides an opportunity to exchange practical advice about coping with symptoms, managing side effects and navigating the healthcare system.

* Decreased isolation: Support groups help connect individuals to others who are struggling with similar challenges. They provide an opportunity to develop meaningful relationships and foster a sense of community.

* Increased caregiver support: Caregivers can also benefit from support groups as they learn how to better take care of their loved ones and cope with the stress of caring for someone with cancer.

* Improved quality of life: Support groups can help patients cope with the emotional and physical challenges of cancer, leading to an improvement in their quality of life.

Overall, breast cancer support groups can provide a sense of comfort, validation and hope for individuals with breast cancer and their families.

The foundations invite breast cancer patients, survivors, warriors and their support network to the next support group meeting scheduled for 7:00pm on June 29. Additional information can be obtained by calling tel. +1-721-588-8020 or emailing

“We look forward to seeing you there. Together we are stronger and can better help one another to remember that we are Still beautiful, before, during and after,” it was stated in a press release on the event. Persons can check website

https://positivefoundationsxm.com for a free download of “Your Guide to Overcoming the Side Effects of Radiation and Chemotherapy”.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/oncologist-to-speak-on-coping-with-cancer