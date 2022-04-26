One arrest made for drunk driving, reckless drivers causing injuries | THE DAILY HERALD

A scooter rider overtook several vehicles on A.Th. Illidge Road, resulting in an accident.

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Police Force KPSM Traffic Department is investigating several accidents that occurred over the weekend. Two people suffered a broken leg, one driver was arrested for driving under the influence.

A scooter collided with an SUV on A.Th. Illidge Road at approximately 12:30pm Saturday. Both vehicles were driving in the same direction towards the former Eddy’s Auto Supply. The scooter rider was overtaking several vehicles at the same time the SUV driver was attempting to make a turn left. This resulted in the accident. The scooter rider sustained injuries and was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel before transportation to St. Maarten Medical Center.

The driver was arrested by police for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The car struck a pedestrian in the area of Island Finance.

Two children remained unharmed during the crash. The driver sustained an arm injury

Prior to the arrival of police, unknown persons removed the scooter from the scene. This investigation is still ongoing in this incident.

Central Dispatch was called about an accident at the junction of Coralita Road and Zagersgut Road at 7:15pm Sunday. Preliminary investigation found that the driver of a grey I10 lost control and crashed into the right shoulder of the road and then into a concrete fence.

The woman driver’s daughter was not wearing a seatbelt; she sustained a left leg fracture. The driver was arrested by the police, as she was under the influence of alcohol. The Police Traffic Department is investigating this incident.

Later that evening, police received several calls about a car on W.J.A. Nisbeth Road that struck a pedestrian in the area of Island Finance. The preliminary investigation determined that the driver had been coming from the traffic lights heading towards town when he inadvertently struck the pedestrian crossing the road. The pedestrian sustained a right leg fracture.

There were reports of a crash at the junction of Welgelegen Road and Mongoose Road early Monday morning. The driver of a grey Sonata had pulled onto Welgelegen Road from Mongoose Road without giving way to an orange Saturn Vue already on Welgelegen Road.

Due to the driver of the orange Vue losing control, she struck a parked Hyundai I10 and subsequently the supermarket fence. The driver complained about pain in her right arm. She was treated at the scene by the ambulance personnel.

The two children who were in the grey Sonata were examined by the ambulance personnel. They had not suffered any injuries.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/one-arrest-made-for-drunk-driving-reckless-drivers-causing-injuries