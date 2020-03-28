One COVID-19 case on Dutch side hospitalised | THE DAILY HERALD

CAY HILL–One of the three persons, who had tested positive for COVID-19 in St. Maarten has been hospitalised.

When asked the Health Ministry’s Collective Prevention Services (CPS) declined to say whether it was the first, second or third case that has been hospitalised; since when the patient was hospitalised; the age of the patient; whether the patient is in Intensive Care or regular isolation care at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and what are the circumstances surrounding the patient’s hospitalisation.

“All we can disclose is that one of the confirmed COVID-19 positive cases was admitted to SMMC and is in stable condition. No further information will be released about the patient in order to protect the medical privacy of the person,” CPS said.

In the meantime, the latest figures released by government on Friday shows that 378 persons were in self quarantine; a number of 77 in self isolation; a total of 33 tested; three positive (one of whom is hospitalised); while 19 are negative and 11 pending.

