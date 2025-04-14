One firearm surrendered on first day of ‘Stop, Drop and GO’ amnesty prog. | THE DAILY HERALD

A .24 calibre Midnight Special and ammunition were handed over to police on Monday.





PHILIPSBURG–The “Stop, Drop and GO” firearm amnesty programme began on a promising note Monday morning with the voluntary surrender of an unlicensed firearm – a .24 calibre Midnight Special. The Sint Maarten Police Force KPSM and the Prosecutor’s Office say the handover is an encouraging step in the ongoing effort to reduce gun violence and promote public safety.

The next opportunity to participate in the amnesty will be on Wednesday, April 16, and authorities are urging the public to turn in illegal firearms and ammunition. The program offers financial rewards of up to NAf 895 / US $500 for surrendered weapons and credible tips that lead to the recovery of firearms.

Law enforcement is making a special appeal to parents and guardians to play an active role in keeping weapons out of the hands of minors. “Talk to your children about the dangers and legal consequences of possessing an illegal weapon,” police urge. “A firearm in the hands of a minor can lead to devastating outcomes – legally, emotionally, and socially. Removing access to guns today can save lives tomorrow.”

The amnesty, which runs through May 2, is supported by the Ministry of Justice and aims to safely remove illegal firearms from the streets without fear of prosecution for those surrendering weapons –unless the weapon is found to be linked to a criminal offence. All firearms collected will undergo forensic examination.

The firearm amnesty drop-off is scheduled for Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:00am to 12:00pm at the Opal Building on Union Road in Cole Bay. Participants must ensure all firearms are unloaded and securely packed in a sealed bag or box. The process guarantees complete anonymity, with no questions asked unless the firearm is later found to be connected to a criminal offence.

Each participant will receive an anonymous receipt as proof of surrender. Individuals can also provide anonymous tips by calling 9300, and may be eligible for a cash reward if a weapon or ammunition is recovered based on the information provided.

KPSM and the Prosecutor’s Office are encouraging full community participation. For more information, contact KPSM or follow their official channels.

