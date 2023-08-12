One injured in Sandy Ground shooting Saturday afternoon | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–A man was shot in Sandy Ground Saturday afternoon around 5:10. Video showed Gendarmes tending to the victim who was lying on the ground. The man was transported to hospital suffering from a bullet wound.

The Gendarmerie indicated it is piecing together the circumstances surrounding the shooting and at this stage the motive is not known. No further information was given. An investigation is in progress.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/one-injured-in-sandy-ground-shooting-saturday-afternoon