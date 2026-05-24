One killed, four in critical condition, after Sandy Ground road accident | THE DAILY HERALD

The accident scene in Baie Nettle last night ( photos contributed)

SANDY GROUND–A serious road accident occurred on the RN7 close to Sandy Ground, at around 20 minutes past midnight on Sunday morning, claiming the life of one person and critically injuring four others.

According to initial reports, a car travelling from Baie Nettlé is believed to have lost control and struck five young people sitting on their scooters at the side of the road.

The Fire Brigade (pompiers) and other emergency services responded immediately. On arrival at the accident scene in Baie Nettlé, a truck, a car, and three scooters were involved.

Five victims, all scooter riders born between 2007 and 2010, were treated. Four of them were rushed to hospital as a matter of absolute urgency. A fifth victim was sadly pronounced dead.

The victims were treated by the fire brigade, with support from a medical team from the hospital and a private ambulance.

In total, 12 firefighters were deployed, along with three ambulances, a road rescue vehicle and a command vehicle. The Gendarmerie was also present at the scene to assist. An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the accident.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/one-killed-four-in-critical-condition-after-sandy-ground-road-accident