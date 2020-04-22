One more victim succumbs to COVID-19, positive cases climb to 71, recoveries 22 | THE DAILY HERALD

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs.

PHILIPSBURG–Dutch St. Maarten recorded its eleventh coronavirus COVID-19 death when a person lost their battle to the highly infectious illness at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) Monday night.

This latest death brings the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the country to 11. The deceased had been waging a long battle against the virus in SMMC’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Prime Minister and Chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Silveria Jacobs said on Tuesday evening.

In the meantime, the number of positive coronavirus COVID-19 cases has climbed to 71, and the number of persons who have so far recovered has increased to 22, while the number of active cases has dropped to 38.

Jacobs said based on the latest available data, as updated by Collective Prevention Services (CPS) Epidemiologist Eva Lista-de Weever, the counts for April 21, as of 5:00pm are: 130 persons in self-quarantine; 95 in self-isolation; 7 hospitalised at SMMC and two in the Mobile Medical Pavilion; 258 tested; 71 positive; 141 negative; 45 pending; 1 inconclusive and a total of 11 persons have passed away. A total of 22 persons have recovered and there are now 38 active cases. The number of positive cases include 49 males and 21 females.

Jacobs said as of April 21, SMMC had nine COVID-19 suspected or confirmed patients admitted. Of the 9 patients, 2 are in the ICU and 2 are in care level 3/4 and in the Mobile Medical Pavilion.

On Tuesday, SMMC also received a shipment of five ventilators from the Dutch Ministry of Public Health, Welfare and Sports. She said the government tof St. Maarten is thankful for the grant of the ventilators provided for St. Maarten.

