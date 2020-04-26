One new coronavirus death brings total to 13 | THE DAILY HERALD

The latest COVID-19 figures for St. Maarten.

~ Total cases 74, recoveries 33 ~

PHILIPSBURG–Prime Minister and Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Chairperson Silveria Jacobs announced during a national address on Saturday that St. Maarten had recorded one new coronavirus COVID-19 death, bringing the total number of persons who have succumbed to this virus to thirteen. The latest death was a man who was being treated at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

“We extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased, and wish each and every person dealing with a COVID-19 death, as well as a regular death, much strength during these trying times, as you are not able to comfort each other as is usual,” said Jacobs.

Jacobs also announced that there are now 74 positive cases of COVID-19, with one case having been added since the last update on Wednesday, April 22. Of the total positive cases, 52 are male and 22 are female.

Jacobs said 295 persons have been tested for coronavirus and nine results are still pending. Of the persons tested so far, 25.1 per cent tested positive and 71.5 per cent tested negative. Approximately 18 per cent of the positive cases have died.

“The total number of tested cases, where the great majority of them are negative … [show that – Ed.] things are not as bad as we had thought, because in this way we are seeing that what we are doing now to flatten the curve is actually working,” said Jacobs.

In total, 33 persons have recovered from COVID-19, an increase of 11 since the last update. This brings the number of active cases down to 28.

Currently 127 persons are in self-quarantine and 103 in self-isolation. The number of persons in self-isolation increased by eight since the last update “as a result of [contact tracing of] newly-diagnosed persons,” said Jacobs.

According to Jacobs, seven persons are being treated at SMMC for COVID-19. Of these, three are being treated at the pavilion, one in the hospitainer, and three at SMMC’s main building.

