One new COVID-19 case reported on French side | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–One new active COVID-19 case has been identified on the French side, regional health authority ARS reported on Friday. The patient is isolating at home.

However, the overall situation continues to remain stable with two more recoveries bringing total recoveries up to 35. There are no COVID-19 cases in Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital.

So far, 614 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests have been carried out in the outreach campaign since the epidemic began in St. Martin, with 61 of those tests conducted between May 23 and May 29. ARS has not released an analysis of results to date.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/one-new-covid-19-case-reported-on-french-side