One of Statia’s first carollers serenaded on her birthday | THE DAILY HERALD

Carollers singing serenading Wilmans at her home.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Senior Citizen Cultural Foundation Director Marcella “Lady of Culture” Marsdin and her team came out to Clementina Wilmans’ residence to serenade on the eve of her birthday Tuesday, November 29.

Wilmans celebrated her 93rd birthday on November 30.

From left: Seated in Wilmans’ daughter’s home are former principal of Gwendoline van Putten School Rosalie Edelstein-Lopes and Clementina Wilmans. Seated outside the home are Miranda Ignacio-Roosberg, Senior Citizen Cultural Foundation director Marcella “Lady of Culture” Marsdin on the keyboard, Yvonne “Evie” Blijden and Zaida Euson, all singing Christmas carols.

More than 15 carollers, with Marsdin on the keyboard, sang a variety of Christmas carols and golden oldies. Wilmans’ daughter, former principal of Gwendoline van Putten School Rosalie Edelstein-Lopes, friends and other family members also came out to celebrate and serenade Wilmans.

Wilmans was one of Statia’s first carollers, she along different carollers would go from village to village, door to door, serenading persons for the holiday season or special occasions. She brought joy and a sense of togetherness to the community.

The carollers have been one of Statia’s traditions which has continued through the many decades. Wilmans is the mother of six children, one of whom is Island Secretary Malvern Dijkshoorn-Lopes.

