One SXM renews call for independence referendum after tie vote in Parliament | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–One SXM Association is urging Parliament to hold a consultative referendum on St. Maarten’s political independence following a deadlocked vote on the issue last Friday, January 17. The motion resulted in a 7-7 tie, highlighting the divisive nature and urgency of the debate.

In a letter dated January 13, 2025, addressed to Members of Parliament and submitted through Chairlady Sarah Wescot-Williams, One SXM emphasised Parliament’s authority under Article 92 of the Constitution to call for a referendum. The group stressed that it has been 25 years since the last constitutional referendum and that a new generation of voters deserves a say in the island’s future.

“Since our first presentation to Parliament in 2022, we have consistently advocated for democratic consultation with the people,” said a One SXM representative. “The time has come to ask whether St. Maarten should remain part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands or become a sovereign Caribbean nation.”

The association submitted a proposed resolution outlining a timeline and a clear referendum question: Independence: Yes or No? The letter also cited the United Nations Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples, which states that political or economic conditions should not be used as barriers to self-determination.

One SXM continues to promote independence for the entire island through its weekly radio programme, The One SXM Radio Show, which airs on My88.3FM every Saturday from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. The programme serves as a platform for discussion and advocacy under the slogan “One St. Martin, One Island, One People, One Destiny”.

The tie vote in Parliament reflects the growing debate over St. Maarten’s political future. One SXM remains steadfast in its belief that the people must be given the opportunity to decide their own path through a fair and transparent process.

The association encourages citizens, civil society and political leaders to engage in meaningful dialogue on the implications of independence.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/one-sxm-renews-call-for-independence-referendum-after-tie-vote-in-parliament