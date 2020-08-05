One-time food vouchers being delivered in Statia | THE DAILY HERALD

A resident of Concordia signing for receipt of a one-time food voucher delivered by Erva Jones-Richardson (right) of the St. Eustatius Directorate of Social Affairs, Social Support Unit.

ST. EUSTATIUS–The public entity St. Eustatius introduced one-time US $40 food vouchers last month to assist residents with purchasing food and essential household supplies. The food vouchers, with an expiration date of January 1, 2021, are to help residents stock up on essential goods and food items.

The vouchers are being distributed district to district. Erva Jones-Richardson and Iantha Berkel of the Directorate of Social Affairs, Social Support Unit, hand-delivered vouchers to residents in Concordia on Tuesday.The food vouchers can be used at registered supermarkets in Statia, but certain items such as alcoholic beverages, cigarettes, hot food at points of sale, candy, beauty and grooming products, tools, automotive products, home-improvement items and pet food are restricted.The intention is for residents to have a supply of non-perishable goods or products with long shelf-lives in case there is a lockdown.

The voucher programme is being carried out with support of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations. All residents 18 years and older are to receive a voucher.The vouchers will be delivered at the address under which the resident is registered at the Civil Registry (Census Office). If a resident has relocated and has not changed his or her address at the Registry, the voucher will most likely be delivered to their former address.If a resident is not found at home, a document will be put in the mailbox. This paper will then have to be taken to the Social Support Unit located at the former Governor’s Mansion. After verification, the voucher will then be handed over to the resident.

For further information one can contact Social Support at tel. 318-2555.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/one-time-food-vouchers-being-delivered-in-statia