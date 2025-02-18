Ongoing police controls suppress firearm use, enhance public safety | THE DAILY HERALD

The firearms confiscated by police on Sunday evening and in the early hours of Monday.





PHILIPSBURG–In a determined effort to combat illegal firearm possession and safeguard public safety, St. Maarten Police Force KPSM carried out several routine checks on the evening of Sunday. These operations form a key part of KPSM’s strategy to reduce criminal activity and maintain a secure environment for residents and visitors alike.

At approximately 10:00pm, officers stopped a vehicle on A. Th. Illidge Road during a routine inspection. Suspicion arose when police suspected the vehicle might have been stolen. A thorough search revealed a firearm and an undisclosed quantity of narcotics inside the car.

The driver was immediately arrested, and both the weapon and the narcotics were confiscated before transporting the suspect to Philipsburg Police Station for further questioning.

Later, at around 3:00am on Monday, a separate incident occurred near the former Eddy’s Auto Supply Roundabout. A police patrol attempted to stop a scooter rider who tried to evade law enforcement.

After a brief pursuit, officers successfully intercepted the suspect, discovering a firearm during the ensuing search. He was also taken into custody and brought to Philipsburg Police Station for further investigation.

These targeted operations underscore KPSM’s unwavering commitment to enforcing the law. Authorities warn that illegal firearm possession poses a serious threat to community safety and urge the public to remain vigilant. Anyone observing suspicious activity is advised to call 911 or use the anonymous tip line at 9300.

Through proactive patrols and coordinated efforts, KPSM continues to work tirelessly to prevent violent crimes and ensure a safer community for all. Officials stress that such vigilant law enforcement is essential to deterring future criminal activity and preserving long-term community trust nationwide.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ongoing-police-controls-suppress-firearm-use-enhance-public-safety