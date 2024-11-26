Only Dutch on bills Caribbean guilder | THE DAILY HERALD

Cg 200 banknote

WILLEMSTAD–There is a practical reason why only Dutch was chosen as the language on Caribbean guilder banknotes: there is not enough space. This is the answer given by Finance Minister Javier Silvania (MFK) to questions from Curaçao Member of Parliament (MP) Rennox Calmes of “Trabou Pa Kòrsou” (TPK).

The Monetary System Regulation Act for Curaçao and St. Maarten, which regulates everything about the future joint currency, contains certain texts in Dutch about the denomination and that it concerns the Caribbean guilder. These texts must also be legible on the banknotes. Because the text of the law is in Dutch and there must be coherence with the bills, Dutch was chosen.

The Central Bank of Curaçao and St, Maarten (CBCS), where Silvania had submitted Calmes’ questions, further replied that the texts in question are very extensive. Translating them into Papiamentu and English would take up too much space, leaving less room for the security aspects, which would increase the risk of counterfeiting.

The proposals regarding the designs and the language used will be noted and included in the evaluation in the future when the banknotes and coins are possibly adapted in connection with changing technology. This evaluation is expected to take place in seven to ten years, according to Silvania.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/only-dutch-on-bills-caribbean-guilder