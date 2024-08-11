Opening of school delayed due to expected inclement weather | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The scheduled reopening of schools on Monday has been delayed as a result of the inclement weather that St Maarten is expecting.

The closure was announced by Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) Lyndon Lewis on Sunday.

Lewis said in a press release that he had received the necessary advice and has decided that all schools will remain closed until further notice due to expected inclement weather. “With safety as priority, the closure also allows school managers and relevant staff to go into the schools on Monday to secure the facilities as needed in preparation for the weather,” Lewis said in the release.

In a letter to all subsidized school boards and private school boards on Sunday Lewis said the decision was made to delay the reopening in light of the current inclement weather that should be affecting the local areas as reported by the St Maarten Meteorological Department. “All school boards are hereby advised to ensure that all management, teachers and staff report to school tomorrow morning Monday, August 12, to prepare the facilities due to the approaching inclement weather. You are urgently requested to notify your staff parents and guardians of the students of your respective schools of this decision. The situation will be monitored and you will be informed accordingly,” the letter stated.

