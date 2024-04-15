Opening soon, Whimsy Hotel and Beach Club, formerly ‘Le Beach’ | THE DAILY HERALD

Artist’s rendering of the Whimsy Hotel and Beach Club as published in their online brochure.





MARIGOT–As the thirty-million-euro renovation continues steadily to resurrect the former Le Beach Hotel in Marigot, a website has finally revealed the new name of the hotel: The Whimsy Hotel and Beach Club.

The new name had always been pending at various press conferences and on the last tour of the property in April 2023. The website mentions an opening of the property at the end of 2024.

“The Whimsy, or fantasy under the sun. An ode to entertainment fun and escape,” says the brochure of the upscale, lifestyle hotel. “The promise of the name is important, as is the experience promised by the destination: always joyful, often uplifting, never insipid. The Whimsy promises a vibrant and colourful stay, blending the West Indian and French art of living to create unique and unforgettable memories.”

As publicised previously, the hotel has 165 rooms, 38 of which are suites, all with balcony or terrace. There is a 160-seat waterfront restaurant and a Rooftop Bar (capacity 130 people) with spectacular views of Marigot Bay.

At ground-floor level, there is a Beach Club, 30-metre-long swimming pool with a Juice Bar, seven cabanas, water sports activities, and a 1,000m2 Spa and Boutique. The imposing 1,000m2 lobby has an integrated co-working space while there are three seminar rooms that can be used in different configurations for theatre-style seating, workshops or celebrations.

The structure of the lobby, the central feature of the hotel, has not changed except that the unique glass ceiling that shattered during Hurricane Irma has gone, the space used to create the roof-top bar.

As in the past, the vast space on the ground floor lends itself perfectly to hosting exhibitions, concerts and other activities.

Finally, there is parking for 100 cars.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/opening-soon-whimsy-hotel-and-beach-club-formerly-le-beach