‘Operation Breakfast’ to start on March 1 | THE DAILY HERALD

Director Mathilde Carrara (centre, far side of table) signed the Breakfast agreement, which will benefit St. Martin schoolchildren as of March 1.

MARIGOT–The Collectivité, Caisse Territoriale des Œuvres Scolaires (CTOS) and their partners National Education and Instance Régionale d’Education et de Promotion à la Santé (IREPS), signed an agreement on Friday, February 18, for implementation of “Operation Breakfasts” for the schoolchildren of St. Martin.

This scheme, which will run from March 1 to December 31, consists of distributing a breakfast to every school pupil to contribute to the success of all pupils. It was introduced throughout the Guadeloupe Academy since the start of the 2019-2020 school year, and included St. Martin from February 22 to July 4, 2021.

In kindergarten classes, the meal service will concern the PS, MS, GS classes on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. In the primary classes, the pupils of CP, CE1, CE2 will be served on Mondays and Thursdays and the pupils of CM1 and CM2 on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Breakfast will be served between 7:30 and 7:50am. It will be varied and balanced, made up of food products of good nutritional quality (whole grain products, dairy products, fruit), according to the recommendations of the National Nutrition and Health Programme PNNS.

This first meal of the day contributes to the reduction of nutritional inequalities, which is essential for concentration and school learning. Some 2,884 students are potentially concerned in St. Martin.

The Guadeloupe Academy contributed 84,816 euros for the year 2022, as part of the national strategy to prevent and fight poverty, adopted by the Government in 2018. St. Martin is contributing 70,000 euros from the CTOS budget.

CTOS will receive annual funding of nearly 155,000 euros for the purchase of food, the preparation and distribution of breakfasts in schools. IREPS of Guadeloupe will ensure the training of the territorial staff and teachers of St. Martin and St. Barthélemy concerned by the implementation of this initiative.

