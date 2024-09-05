Operation starts to relocate beached vessel Island Scout | THE DAILY HERALD

VROMI Minister Patrice Gumbs and TEATT Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten overseeing the relocation of the vessel on Wednesday.

PHILIPSBURG–Authorities on Wednesday began the major operation to relocate beached vessel Island Scout from the waters near the site of the former Great Bay Beach Hotel, where it got stuck during the passing of tropical storm Ernesto.

The vessel is being moved to Port St Maarten and eventually out of St Maarten’s waters.

Government had issued a Ministerial Decree on Thursday last in which a 48-hour notice was issued to the owner of Island Scout. In the decree, the Ministry of VROMI indicated its intention to become custodian of the ship within 48 hours.

The Island Scout and the Ministry of TEATT have been in discussions for several months regarding the legal maritime matters, but during the passing of Tropical Storm Ernesto, the ship ended up on the shore. Noting the anticipated active hurricane season and the discussions over the past several months, the decision to take custodianship over the vessel was taken.

VROMI Minister Patrice Gumbs said on Wednesday that in becoming custodian, he is no way the legal owner of the vessel, but has taken control of all matters concerning it due to lack of demonstrated and guaranteed ability of the owner to do so.

He said as custodian, he will oversee salvaging of the vessel. The multi-stakeholder operation included persons from the VROMI Ministry, the Ministry of TEATT as well as support from the Kingdom Maritime Authority in the Netherlands. Assistance from the Ministry of General Affairs and Finance will be called in if deemed necessary, Gumbs said during the Council of Ministers press briefing.

“Under initial inspection, very limited to no damage has been observed to either the vessel, the undersea cable, or the environment. As the vessel is still upright, the move from its current site to Port St. Maarten is anticipated to go smoothly. At Port St. Maarten, the vessel will undergo a more thorough inspection and receive a fit for tow certification. Following this, the Island Scout will be towed out of St. Maarten waters to a safer port outside of the traditional hurricane belt,” Gumbs said.

He thanked those involved in quickly mobilizing this initiative and anticipated the move to the Port late Wednesday barring any further delays.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/operation-starts-to-relocate-beached-vessel-island-scout