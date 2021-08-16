Operations scaled down at GEBE due to COVID spike | THE DAILY HERALD

GEBE’s main location in Philipsburg. (File photo)

PHILIPSBURG–Water and electricity company GEBE is cautioning the public that their wait time might be longer, as the company has scaled down its operations in light of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

GEBE announced on Monday that its branch office in Simpson Bay would be closed as of 2:00pm until further notice and that its main branch in Philipsburg would remain open for all transactions, but a few hours later announced that after careful consideration, it had decided that the branch office in Simpson Bay will be open daily from 7:30am to 2:00pm.

“In light of COVID-19, NV GEBE has decided to put extra measures in place to safeguard our staff and customers. For this reason, the operations of our company have been scaled down,” GEBE announced in a message to customers on its Facebook page.

“We will continue to provide the best service possible and ask that you take into consideration that your wait time may be longer than normal with the new scale-down measures. We strongly encourage persons to register for MyLogin where you will have access to view and pay your bills anywhere/anytime at your convenience without the wait or hassle of standing in line. Should you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact us by telephone.”

The company can be reached at tel. 546-1100, 546-1160, 546-1112, 546-1113 or 588-3117. Its live chat can be accessed by logging onto

www.nvgebe.com

“We will continue to monitor the situation carefully and will keep you updated with any further changes. We appreciate your understanding,” GEBE said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/operations-scaled-down-at-gebe-due-to-covid-spike