Opposition, coalition MP de Weever, workers, unions walk out of Parliament | THE DAILY HERALD

Persons exiting the hall of Parliament during the walkout.

PHILIPSBURG–Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) along with coalition MP Ludmila de Weever, walked out of Parliament on Thursday, bringing the continuation of an urgent meeting on the Fire and Ambulance Departments to a halt due to lack of quorum.

Fire and Ambulance Department staff and union representatives who were seated in the public tribune also walked out.

The walkout occurred just before the deliberations were to be adjourned for the day, shortly after a motion of disapproval was tabled against Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina (see related story).

The departure was triggered during final deliberations when Chairperson of Parliament Sarah Wescot-Williams was explaining the presence of the Deputy Prime Minister, during which an attempt was made by MP Lyndon Lewis to speak. Wescot-Williams told Lewis that, “When I am making a presentation, there is no possibility for interruptions,” prompting MPs to leave the chamber.

Walking out of the meeting were MPs Egbert Doran, Ardwell Irion, Francisco Lacroes, Lyndon Lewis, Omar Ottley, Ludmila de Weever, and Darryl York. Fire and Ambulance Workers seated in the public tribune, along with union representatives, also exited the meeting.

Those remaining in the chamber included coalition MPs, the Chair and Secretary General of Parliament, the Acting Prime Minister, the Minister of VSA, and their support staff.

Following the walkout, a roll call was conducted and it was determined that there were insufficient MPs present to continue the meeting. Before adjourning, Wescot-Williams proceeded with her statement, noting that MPs have often lamented when ministers are absent and their deputies do not attend meetings.

She explained that the Deputy Prime Minister was present to respond in the Prime Minister’s absence and thanked both the Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of VSA for attending, along with their support staff. Wescot-Williams added that the meeting could not continue without a quorum and indicated that the meeting is expected to resume on Monday.

The Prime Minister is expected to be present at that time to address outstanding issues and respond to the motion tabled against him.

