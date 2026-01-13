Oranje Fonds calls for initiatives with lasting solutions to poverty | THE DAILY HERALD

The Appeltje van Oranje is a bronze statuette designed by Princess Beatrix (fourth from right). King Willem-Alexander (centre) and Queen Máxima (fifth from right) serve as patrons of the Fund.

THE HAGUE–The Oranje Fonds has opened applications for the 2026 edition of the Appeltjes van Oranje, inviting social initiatives that are working to achieve sustainable solutions to poverty to come forward. This year’s theme is “Breaking Poverty Together.”

Organisations can submit their applications from January 12 through February 22 via the Oranje Fonds website. Three selected initiatives will be honoured in October, with the awards to be presented by Queen Máxima.

Poverty remains a persistent and complex challenge across the Caribbean, with wide-ranging consequences for health, access to opportunities and social participation. According to figures cited by the Oranje Fonds, approximately one in three people in the Caribbean lives in poverty. Despite existing policies, many individuals and families continue to fall through the cracks due to complicated procedures, limited reach or insufficient resources.

In this context, community-based social organizations play a vital role in both preventing and reducing poverty. Operating close to the communities they serve, these initiatives are often able to build trust, identify real needs and offer practical, targeted support. Their proximity allows them to respond more effectively to daily challenges faced by people living in vulnerable circumstances.

For the 2026 Appeltjes van Oranje, the Oranje Fonds is specifically seeking initiatives that focus on breaking cycles of poverty and debt in a sustainable way. Priority will be given to organizations that empower people by strengthening their knowledge and skills, enabling them to improve their own situation over the long term. The emphasis is on solutions that do more than provide short-term relief and instead contribute to lasting change.

Key selection criteria include active efforts to prevent or reduce poverty, openness in addressing the subject, and promoting a realistic and honest understanding of what poverty entails. Initiatives are also expected to demonstrate what becomes possible when people receive the right tools, guidance and support to regain control over their lives.

Sandra Jetten, Director of the Oranje Fonds, stressed the social urgency behind this year’s theme. “Once again, we have chosen an issue that demands attention,” she said. “Organizations that work every day to prevent and reduce poverty deserve recognition for the essential role they play. They are indispensable in addressing a problem that affects far too many people.”

Jetten emphasised that the Appeltjes van Oranje are not only about celebrating success, but also about acknowledging expertise. “These organizations possess valuable knowledge and experience. They deserve an equal place at the table alongside governments and institutions. Only by working together can we create meaningful and lasting change,” she said.

The Appeltjes van Oranje are awarded annually to three social organizations that contribute to a more connected and inclusive society. Each winner receives a bronze statuette designed by Princess Beatrix, along with a cash prize of 25,000 euros. Traditionally, the awards are presented by Queen Máxima, while during anniversary years the ceremony is conducted by King Willem-Alexander.

Organizations committed to creating sustainable solutions to poverty are encouraged to apply and join a growing movement focused on breaking cycles of disadvantage and building long-term

social resilience.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/oranje-fonds-calls-for-initiatives-with-lasting-solutions-to-poverty