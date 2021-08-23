Oranje Fonds starts search for ‘apple’ winners in 2022 | THE DAILY HERALD

Winners receive a bronze statuette made by Princess Beatrix and a cash prize of 25,000 euros. (Oranje Fonds photo)

PHILIPSBURG–On Monday, the Oranje Fonds launched its search for exceptional projects that will be contending for an Apple of Orange (“Appeltje van Oranje”) Award 2022. This year’s theme is “Equal Opportunities for all Youths”.

Inequality of opportunity is an urgent societal problem that has only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis. Projects that successfully target this issue deserve support and recognition, and the Oranje Fonds wishes to put a spotlight on them this year through the awards. Until September 30, organisations can apply at website oranjefonds.nl/appeltjes for a chance to be awarded an “Apple.” Three initiatives will be handed the award by King Willem-Alexander in May 2022.

Various studies have shown inequality of opportunities among different groups of young people to be on the rise and the COVID-19 crisis has only exacerbated and further manifested the issue. Young people are particularly vulnerable to the loss of education, apprenticeships, (permanent) work, income, structure and social contacts. They experience more stress at home, for instance, from increased domestic violence, isolation and loss of perspectives. Furthermore, new groups of vulnerable youths are being added.

According to a 2019 report by Netherlands Institute for Social Research CSP on opportunities and barriers among young people, there is a risk of an “invisible wall” forming between youths with and without access to resources. Some are able to take advantage of opportunities while others face barriers in doing so.

Many organisations are committed to promoting equal opportunities for all youths and, as a way of showing them some well-deserved recognition, the Oranje Fonds is looking for those exceptional projects that engage youths to help their peers to get ahead, such as buddy projects connecting young people, initiatives that allow young refugees to meet their peers, or projects supporting lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ+) youth with the help of young volunteers.

The Apples of Orange are a yearly award recognising and rewarding three initiatives that successfully connect different groups, or that contribute to people being able to participate in society again.

All winners receive a bronze statuette made by Princess Beatrix and a cash prize of 25,000 euros. As a rule, Queen Máxima hands out the awards, while every five years the awards are handed out by King Willem-Alexander. This year’s event will be the 20th presentation of the awards.

The Oranje Fonds is committed to a society where no one stands alone and everyone can participate. To this end, it strengthens and supports organisations, volunteers and donors who contribute to a more cohesive society.

The fund is supported by National Postcode Lottery, the Dutch Lottery, friends and various other partners. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima are the Oranje Fond’s patrons.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/oranje-fonds-starts-search-for-apple-winners-in-2022