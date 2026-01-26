Oranje School celebrates 175 years with Bell Ringing Ceremony | THE DAILY HERALD

Education Minister Melissa Gumbs rings the bel

PHILIPSBURG–Oranje School marked its 175th Anniversary on January 21, 2026, with a historic celebration that included a commemorative bell ringing ceremony symbolizing each year of the school’s service and educational excellence.

The milestone event, themed “Celebrating 175 Years: Strong Past, Bold Future,” brought together students, staff, alumni, parents, government officials, and community members.

ECYS Minister Melissa Gumbs (second left), MPs and school officials.

The day began with a Thanksgiving Worship Service at the Philipsburg Methodist Church, featuring prayer, scripture, music, and student performances.

Past student Charles E. Rollan delivered the opening prayer, and the congregation joined in singing the St Maarten Song and the Oranje School Song. Students of all grade levels performed inspiring musical and dance presentations, reflecting the school’s longstanding commitment to academic excellence and character development.

Speakers included School Manager Minerva Marlin-Cooper, Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) Melissa Gumbs, and Head of the Department of Public Education Daison Marks. Each highlighted Oranje School’s enduring contribution to national development over the past 175 years.

Following the service, attendees moved to Oranje School for the Commemorative Bell Ringing Ceremony. The bell was rung 175 times, with each ring representing a year of the school’s resilience and service. Participants included past students, the School Manager, the Minister, the Head of DPE, Members of Parliament, parents, and students, illustrating the strong bonds between the school and the community.

The celebration concluded with words of encouragement, a vote of thanks, and a recessional song, leaving attendees with a profound sense of pride and unity. The event was widely regarded as a resounding success, highlighting Oranje School as a pillar of education on St. Maarten and a living example of its slogan: “Honoring our Past, Inspiring our Future.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/oranje-school-celebrates-175-years-with-bell-ringing-ceremony