Oranje School implements remote learning plan during repair work | THE DAILY HERALD

Oranje School is under repair, as can be seen from the scaffolding that was put into place for the upgrade works.

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) Rodolphe Samuel has provided an update on the ongoing repair and upgrade work at Oranje School. The school is currently undergoing necessary repairs, which are expected to be completed by December 31.

In a press release on Sunday, Samuel expressed his satisfaction with the progress being made at Oranje School. However, due to the nature of the repair work, the contractor assigned to the roof repair project will need to work during school hours to meet the specified deadline.

Considering the safety of the pupils, Samuel said that in consultation with stakeholders, he has made the decision to implement a remote learning plan for some pupils until the Christmas vacation. This means that pupils in groups one, two, three, four and five will not attend school today and tomorrow, Monday and Tuesday, November 27 and 28.

These pupils will receive online instruction from home starting from Wednesday, November 29. To ensure a smooth transition, all teachers are expected to attend a mandatory meeting today, Monday, where they will receive further instructions and guidance.

Meanwhile, pupils in groups six, seven and eight will continue with in-person instruction at the school as usual.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/oranje-school-implements-remote-learning-plan-during-repair-work