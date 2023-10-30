Oranje School teachers take a stand against intolerable working conditions | THE DAILY HERALD

Oranje School pupils and teachers gathered outside their classrooms on Monday.





PHILIPSBURG–Teachers at Oranje School took their classes outside Monday morning in protest against the intolerable conditions they have been facing for years.

The decision to take their stand outside the classrooms was a visible demonstration of the teachers’ frustration and determination to bring attention to their concerns.

Among the grievances raised by the teachers are issues related to leaking roofs, sweltering heat, unreliable Internet connections that have been plaguing their classrooms, and insufficient support from the management/government. They feel that these factors have been negatively impacting their ability to provide quality education to their pupils and have taken a toll on their overall well-being.

Fed up with years of complaints falling on deaf ears, the teachers made the decision to take a stand. By refusing to teach inside classrooms, the teachers hoped to draw attention to the urgent need for change.

Windward Islands Teachers Union (WITU) President Stuart Johnson was present at the school grounds in support of the teachers. He told The Daily Herald that these issues have been documented over the years, with the most recent complaint made in February. The teachers were asked to document their concerns, which were compiled into a package for all public schools. Oranje School is part of this package and the teachers met in a WITU session to put together all of the points that have been provided to the government.

Johnson emphasised that it is important for the government of St. Maarten, particularly Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) Rodolphe Samuel, to understand that they are solely responsible for public education. He called for structural improvements to take place, as the patchwork in the school and offices cannot continue. Johnson urged the ministries responsible to take a serious look at allocating funds and ensuring that funds go into Oranje School and other historical buildings.

The lack of action taken by management has led to worsening conditions in classrooms, with several continuing to leak during heavy rainfall. There are concerns about mould and other related issues stemming from these damaged roofs. Many classrooms lack air conditioning, leaving teachers and pupils to deal with sweltering heat and humid conditions. Additionally, unreliable Internet connections make it difficult for many classrooms to use digital boards properly.

Johnson added that several walk-throughs on the school grounds by various individuals, government officials as well as Members of Parliament (MPs) are not enough, and the school deserves to see actual results. He called on the ECYS Committee in Parliament to also pay attention to this matter.

Department of Public Education representatives met with school management and Minister Samuel later joined in the meeting Monday morning.

This newspaper understands that teachers have indicated that the sit-out will continue until Thursday.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/oranje-school-teachers-take-a-stand-against-intolerable-working-conditions