Orco Bank contributes to Sundial’s annual retreat | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Orco Bank St. Maarten contributed to Sundial School’s sixth annual retreat.

The annual retreat was held for staff and teachers of the school with the objective to strengthen interpersonal connections amongst them.

Like the previous year, the sessions were facilitated by the School Coach.

According to Judy King-Richardson, Country Branch Manager of Orco Bank in St. Maarten, the bank’s commitment to the community in St. Maarten serves as inspiration to sponsor a wide range of events and programmes that benefit teachers and education professionals.

