Orco Bank opens a new branch at Emmaplein with enhanced services | THE DAILY HERALD

Orco Bank’s new location at the former CIBC location at Emmaplein.

PHILIPSBURG–Orco Bank has announced the grand opening of its new branch at Emmaplein, Philipsburg. The bank said that as part of its continuous efforts to serve customers better, the Union Road branch officially closed to the public as of February 7, and it will begin operating at its new Emmaplein location starting today, Monday, February 10.

Designed to offer customers a superior banking experience, this modern location provides ample parking, making it even more convenient for customers to visit and take advantage of the bank’s wide range of services.

The Emmaplein branch will feature cashier services for daily banking needs, a cutting-edge Self-Service Kiosk that allows clients to request overdrafts, replace or retrieve PINs for credit cards, update their address or telephone number, submit travel notices, perform transfers (between accounts, local transfers and bill payments) and request interest letters for loans or free paperless statements (via email), amongst other actions.

The bank said its Business Banking and Platinum Banking services will now be located at the Emmaplein branch, ensuring that all specialised banking needs are met in one convenient location.

Orco Bank will soon announce the opening of its new ATM locations, which customers will be able to use at no additional cost. In the meantime, all CIBC customers can continue to access other ATMs for their transactions at a fee of NAf. 1.06 per withdrawal.

The bank’s address is Emmaplein 1, Philipsburg, and its contact numbers are +1 721-544-4744; WhatsApp: +599 9-732-7000; and email:

.

“At Orco Bank, we remain committed to providing innovative solutions and personalised service to meet your unique needs. The Emmaplein branch is designed with you in mind, offering modern amenities, expanded services and a convenient location in the heart of Philipsburg," the bank said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/orco-bank-opens-a-new-branch-at-emmaplein-with-enhanced-services